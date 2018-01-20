Nurburgring in Liberty Media Talks about 2019 Calendar Return

Bosses of the Nurburgring have revealed that positive talks have taken place with Liberty Media about a possible Grand Prix return to the circuit for the first time since 2013.

The circuit suffered with financial issues that ultimately saw the track fail to continue on the Formula 1 calendar, and when the ownership of the Nurburgring changed hands, the new owners were not willing to pay to host Grand Prix racing.

Germany failed to host a race in either 2015 or 2017 as a result, mainly due to the contract that the Hockenheimring has that specifies they would host the race alternately with the Nurburgring, but 2019 could see a return to the Nurburgring, if chief executive officer Mirco Markfort gets his wishes.

Markfort revealed that talks took place with F1 chief Chase Carey during and after the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and he feels that bringing Formula 1 back to the Nurburgring could become a reality, providing it is financially viable.

“We really would appreciate to have the Formula 1 back at the Nurburgring in 2019,” said Markfort to Motorsport.com. “This will only be possible if we take meaningful economic surrounding conditions into consideration.

“We are able to confirm that there had been conversations with the owner of the Formula 1, Liberty Media.”