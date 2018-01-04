Risi Competizione Won’t Contest Entire 2018 IMSA Season

The popular Semi-works Risi Competizione Ferrari GT team will not complete the entire 2018 IMSA WhetherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The Houston based outfit is set to take part in GTLM class in the season’s opening round, the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona later this month, but will then proceed on a race-by-race basis, potentially just focusing on all rounds in the North American Endurance Cup.

A spokeswoman for Risi announced that: “We are discussing doing more races, but nothing is set in stone at the moment.

“We are going to do Daytona and will take it from there.”

The team’s Ferrari 488 will be driven at Daytona by factory drivers Toni Vilander, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

The team is then expected to enter the following round the Sebring 12-Hours with the same line-up.

This leaves the status of Giancarlo Fisichella, who has driven for the team for the last four seasons, is unclear.

The team was forced to curtail a full IMSA season last year due to accidents in the Le Mans 24 Hours and in two of the IMSA rounds.

Risi will also field a GT Daytona class Ferrari 488 GT3 in the IMSA opener.

Factory driver Miguel Molina will join Mexicans Martin Fuentes, Ricardo Perez de Lara and Santiago Creel in the car.