Romain Grosjean Sees Mid-Field Shake-up in 2018

Romain Grosjean believes Formula 1’s mid-field battle will be even more competitive in 2018 thanks to what he thinks will be a resurgent McLaren-Renault F1 Team and an improving Renault Sport F1 Team.

While it’s assumed that the next season of grand prix racing will once again see the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing battling at the head of the field, Haas F1 Team‘s Grosjean reckons the real shake-up will come in the mid-field.

“McLaren is going to be super strong next year and they have huge resources, probably the biggest factory in Formula 1,” Grosjean told Planetf1.com.

“The Renault engine is a decent engine, they’ve had reliability issues but power-wise they’re up there, Renault is on a high, they’ve been developing pretty well and are in front of us already. The question is Force India, Williams, ourselves and Toro Rosso with their new power unit.”

Grosjean was unsure as to where Haas will find themselves in the up-coming season but has urged the team to concentrate on their own work rather than getting distracted by what the other teams are doing.

“Some teams are going to maybe have a less powerful power unit, so one goes up one goes down,” he added.

“I think the best [approach] is to do our own work; we know where to improve, there’s a few areas where we really need to focus on to get better.”[We need to be] making sure the updates – when they’re coming – are working and they have been well validated before.

“[That would mean] we’re not losing three months of time to bring something that actually doesn’t bring what it’s supposed to do, so that’s an area, just an example.”