Rosberg Hopes Friendship with Hamilton Can Be Repaired Over Time

Nico Rosberg hopes time is a great healer in his relationship with Lewis Hamilton, with the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion looking to get back on good terms with his former team-mate.

The duo were friends during their youth, and it was only during their time together at the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team that their relationship appeared to sour, particularly during the years they went toe to toe for the Drivers’ World Championship.

Hamilton had the advantage in 2014 and 2015 before Rosberg got revenge in 2016, with the German subsequently announcing his retirement in order to relax and focus on his home life, and although they were not as close as they were, the respect for Hamilton has never diminished.

“Of course there is going to be the odd Lewis question, so I’m going to answer that, why not?” said Rosberg in a YouTube Q&A. “How did I keep my cool in the team? That’s what I was racing for, that sort of battle.

“It doesn’t get better than that, to battle against one of the best of all-time in the same car as you, awesome. And then to come out beating him in the very end, better than that is not possible. That’s why it gave me such fulfilment also for my career. It couldn’t have ended in a better way, and the opponent counts in that.

“And is Lewis as annoying? We were really good friends back in the day, and I still have a lot of respect for him and always will have.

“In private he’s a good guy. Of course it’s always different the way you get perceived on camera and the way you are in that big F1 world, but in private I can say he’s a really good guy with some good values and everything.

“So I hope maybe with time one day we can get back to getting on better.”