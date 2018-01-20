Rosenqvist proves he’s a champion in waiting

It was a surprise to hear Felix Rosenqvist say that he felt he was becoming ‘more established’ in Formula E after his victory in Marrakesh.

The Swede said in the immediate aftermath of the race that he, “started feeling more confident, and slowly [I feel I’m] becoming a more established Formula E driver. I’m learning how to manage a race.”

The comments were surprising mainly because there is little doubt left in anyone else’s mind that Rosenqvist is already fully established in the series, and is a future champion in waiting.

In his short stint in all electric racing the Mahindra Racing driver has already secured the team’s first victory (and added two victories since), stepped on to the podium seven times, and shown that he has the measure of his vastly more experienced team-mate, Nick Heidfeld.

Marrakesh also proved unequivocally that he has little left to learn in terms of managing a race.

His drive was perfection – making up for a slightly lacklustre qualifying by overtaking Sam Bird in his first stint, and then stalking Sebastien Buemi until the right moment came and he was able to pounce.

Despite Buemi claiming that a problem with fanboost cost him victory, Rosenqvist was in no doubt that the victory would be his, saying that he had kept something in reserve.

“My plan was actually to save it more for the final laps, and then the opportunity came earlier so I was able to do it without even using a lot more energy,” he said.

“I still had something in the pocket for the end, I wasn’t too worried.”

Those words should worry his rivals. Not only is Rosenqvist winning, but he is doing so with ease in a team that lacks the technical resources that Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler and Renault e.dams have to draw on.

Even if he doesn’t win the title this year the Swede has a bright future ahead of him, and he looks like a champion in waiting.

He has proven to the rest of the grid how capable he is, it seems like he now needs to just convince himself.