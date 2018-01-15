Rosenqvist feeling ‘more established’ after taking championship lead

Felix Rosenqvist says that he feels he is becoming ‘more established’ in Formula E after winning his second race of the season in Marrakesh.

The Mahindra Racing driver once again drove impressively to work his way past Sam Bird and Sebastien Buemi to take twenty-five points and with it the lead of the driver’s championship.

It was his third win in the series, but despite his impressive career in the series to date, the Swede says he is only just starting to becoming more confident in his own abilities.

Rosenqvist said, “Free practice was a mess, qualifying was a bit of a scare, and nothing was really clear all day until the race itself and right after the pitstop.

“I started feeling more confident, and slowly [I feel I’m] becoming a more established Formula E driver. I’m learning how to manage a race.

“Being a race about energy, I was able to keep my calm, be efficient, my engineer told me what to look out for, and I was able to get there in the end.”

He also responded to claims from Buemi that he would have been able to keep the Swede behind had this Fanboost been working.

Rosenqvist claimed that it wouldn’t have made a difference, and that he had more pace in the car if he had needed it.

“My plan was actually to save it more for the final laps, and then the opportunity came earlier so I was able to do it without even using a lot more energy,” he said.

“I still had something in the pocket for the end, I wasn’t too worried.”