Sainz Jr. believes Hulkenberg partnership is helpful for everyone

Carlos Sainz Jr. believes that his partnership with Nico Hulkenberg at Renault Sport Formula 1 Team is helpful for everyone.

The former Scuderia Toro Rosso driver made the move to Renault before the 2017 United States Grand Prix, replacing Jolyon Palmer.

After being paired with other young drivers during his Formula One career, the Spaniard says driving alongside an experienced driver like Hulkenberg has been a noticeable difference.

It’s interesting, especially already I’ve felt differences,” Sainz Jr. said to gpupdate.net. “Everything is going to help for sure, to be up against a guy that has been seven or eight years in Formula 1, and has really settled nicely into a team like Nico has over the last year.

“There’s only things to learn and look out for. I’m sure we can push each other hard and that’s only going to bring the team forward.”

Sainz Jr. finished one spot above Hulkenberg in the standings last year, although the German picked up three more points during the four races the two were team-mates.

The points proved to be vital in the constructors’ championship however with Renault beating Toro Rosso, who only picked up one point from the last six races, to sixth by four points.

Sainz Jr. thinks that Hulkenberg is also enjoying the challenge and that their partnership will give the team momentum in the future.

“I think also Nico welcomes the challenge of having me next to him and it’s just going to push the team forward.

“Already in feedback we have a lot of similarities and that’s going to help everyone.”