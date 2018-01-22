Shedden leaves BTCC for “new and exciting” opportunity

Gordon Shedden has confirmed he will leave the British Touring Car Championship as he moves to a “new and exciting opportunity”.

The 38-year-old has raced in the series since 2006, and has spent all but one year of that time with Team Dynamics.

He hasn’t confirmed what he’ll be racing in this year, but has been linked to World TCR in 2018, after joining Leopard Racing Team WRT for the final round of the International TCR championship last year.

Shedden made no comment on his future plans outside BTCC in the statement announcing his exit from the series, but team-mate of 11 years Matt Neal confirmed he has a new challenge lined up.

“Today is a really difficult and emotional day for me,” he said. “I can confirm I will not be competing in the British Touring Car Championship in 2018, which obviously means I will not be racing with Honda and Team Dynamics.

“They have been part of my life for the past 11 years and I have been made to feel part of the family.

“Steve and Matt Neal gave me a chance in 2006 and we haven’t looked back since. From a Fiesta racer to a triple British Touring Car Champion, I could not have dreamed of the success we have achieved together. That success, along with Matt’s three championships, is a testament to the hard work, determination, and passion that is intrinsic in the team.”

“Gordon is a part of our family and success story,” added Neal. “He’s got a new and exciting opportunity and we would never hold him back from that. We wish him the very best of success in his new challenge – he’s a phenomenal competitor and he’s certainly talented enough! One thing is for sure – despite ‘Flash’ racing elsewhere this season, he’ll always remain part of our Dynamics family and part of our team.”

In his 12 years in the series, Shedden has taken 47 wins, as well as an additional victory in 2001 when he made a one-off appearance with GR Motorsport.

He claimed three drivers’ titles, including back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

“I would like to thank Gordon for the key role he has played in Honda’s BTCC successes over the past decade,” said Honda UK managing director David Hodgetts.

“He has made a tremendous contribution to the team, not only winning three Drivers’ titles but also helping us to secure five Manufacturers’ crowns and six Teams’ trophies, which is an outstanding accomplishment by any measure. Indeed, his 48 career victories place him fourth on the all-time list – and we are immensely proud that he achieved every single one of them in Honda cars. I wish Gordon all the best in his future career.”

The team is yet to announce who will join Neal for the 2018 BTCC season, but has said it will announce Shedden’s replacement “in due course”.