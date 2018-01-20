Sir Stirling Moss Retires from Public Life, Aged Eighty-Eight!

Sir Stirling Moss has retired from public life, according from a statement by his son on stirlingmoss.com.

The eighty-eight-year-old Briton had a legendary career in motorsport, with sixteen wins in sixty-six starts in Formula 1, although the ultimately honour of being World Champion passed him by, finishing second four times and third three years in succession before a crash at Goodwood in 1962 curtailed his career.

Moss also raced successfully in other categories, and was a class winner at Le Mans and a race winner at Sebring, while his drive in the Mille Miglia in 1955, where he shattered records racing alongside Denis Jenkinson driving a Mercedes Benz 300 SLR, was as sublime as it was historic.

Moss was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1990, and was knighted in the Queen’s New Year Honours list in 2000, but in recent years has been plagued with ill health, and now will lead a quiet life away from the public eye with his wife.

“To all of his many friends and fans around the world, who use this website for regular updates, my father would like to announce that he will be closing it down,” said the message from his son.

“Following his severe infections at the end of 2016 and his subsequent slow and arduous recovery, the decision has been made that, at the age of 88, the indefatigable man will finally retire, so that he and my mother can have some much deserved rest and spend more time with each other and the rest of the family.

“The entire and extended Moss clan thank everyone for all their love and support over the years and we wish you all a happy and prosperous 2018.”