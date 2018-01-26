Smalley and Green continue with Elite Motorsport

Winter Series champion Adam Smalley and Finley Green will continue with Elite Motorsport for the 2018 Ginetta Junior championship.

The pair join Greg Johnson and Louis Foster at the race winning team, with two more drivers expected to be announced before the start of the season.

Smalley made his Ginetta debut with JHR Developments last season after winning the Ginetta Junior Scholarship at the end of 2016. He took regular top 10 finishes with the team and an overall podium at Snetterton, but switched to Elite for the final three rounds following JHR’s suspension.

After finishing seventh in the overall standings and second in the rookie championship, Smalley continued with Elite for the Winter Series. He won two of the four races and beat 2017 rookie rival Kiren Jewiss by just 10 points.

Green also made his Ginetta Junior debut last year, racing with Fox Motorsport before switching to Elite for the final three rounds of the championship.

He finished 17th in the overall standings with a best result of eighth at Silverstone.

Continuing with Elite in the Winter Series, Green finished eighth overall, taking his first overall podium in the process.

Both drivers will be looking to build on their rookie success going into their second seasons in the championship.