Sordo remains commited to Hyundai despite part-season

For the first time since 2014, rally veteran Dani Sordo will not compete in the full season of the FIA World Rally Championship, despite this the Spaniard remains loyal to the team as he searches to follow up his 2013 ADAC Rallye Deutschland victory.

With the appointment of Andreas Mikkelsen to Hyundai Motorsport for the last three races of the 2017 season and a full-time drive in 2018, Sordo will be forced to share driving duties with team-mate Haydon Paddon.

“Although I am not taking part in the complete WRC season, I feel very loyal to my Hyundai Motorsport family and will do everything I can to support our push for the manufacturers’ title” Said Sordo.

“We showed last year that when everything works well together as a unit, we could achieve really positive results.

The 34-year-old finished on the podium in France and Portugal in 2017 as he helped the team to second place in the Manufacturers Championship.

“I have seen how much the team has grown since our first season back in 2014; the progress has been incredible.”

While it wont be a full season for Sordo, he will be kicking off the year for the team at the 86ème Rallye Automobile Monte-Carlo with new co-driver Carlos del Barrio.

“This year, I am 100% committed to giving everything I have in the rallies I join, starting with Monte-Carlo.”