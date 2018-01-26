Spirit of Daytona Fastest in Daytona Practice Three

Tristan Vautier continued his searing Daytona pace as he set fastest time in the third Rolex 24 at Daytona practice session.

The Frenchman, aboard the #90 Spirit of Daytona Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, set a quickest time of 1 minute 37.215 seconds which put him 0.198 seconds ahead of the field.

The session was run entirely in the darkness which gave the crews much needed night running practice.

Second place went to the ever impressive Helio Castroneves in the #7 Team Penske Acura ARX-05, the Acura again showing the form which will make them hot favourites for victory.

Pipo Derani was third fastest in the #22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Dpi just ahead of the #55 Mazda of Harry Tincknall.

There was finally joy for Fernando Alonso and United Autosports as the #23 Ligier put in a good showing as Lando Norris set the fifth fastest time just 0.342 off the top spot and fastest of the LMP2 runners.

It was a Ford Chip Ganassi 1-2 in GTLM with Sebastien Bourdais in the #66 just edging team-mate Richard Westbrook in #67 by 0.184 seconds.

The #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari was third quickest with James Calado at the wheel, just a 0.102 seconds off the two Fords.

In GTD Mirko Bortolotti set the benchmark time of 1 minute 47.513 aboard the #11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan.

The reigning Blancpain Series champions were 0.061 seconds faster than the #64 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari of Townsend Bell, with Andy Lally in the #44 Magnus Racing Audi taking third.