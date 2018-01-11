Stratton Motorsport to Become the Eighth Team in BRDC F3

Norwich-based Stratton Motorsport will join the BRDC British F3 Championship for the upcoming 2018 season with the GT team making their first foray into single-seaters.

They will join up with Roly Vincini’s P1 Sport operation who had initially entered the BRDC F3 series last year but failed to make an appearance in the championship, as well as bringing in a few former GP2 mechanics. Unlike Cliff Dempsey‘s deal with Hillspeed last year, Stratton will be the forerunner of the operation, with the cars undergoing a complete rebranding.

The team, owned by Roger Bennington, recently raced his team in the British GT Championship achieving success in 2006 and ’08 while also running a Lotus Evora in GT4. They also have a history with the Aston Martin Vantage V8, once winning the GT4 Challenge for four years running.

Team Motor Sport Manager David Kershaw commented: “We’re very excited to be expanding our operation to race in the BRDC British F3 Championship. This is a new venture for us and we’re very confident that we’ll be able to run competitively right away.

“We have recruited staff with top-line single-seater experience and have three of the latest specification F3 championship cars. We believe we are a very attractive proposition for aspiring drivers. We have won everything we have turned our hand to and are confident we will be able to do the same in British F3”.

Vincini will take up the role of ‘Head of Technical’ and will also be in charge of recruiting drivers.