Sun Yue Yang Moves to BRDC F3 with Carlin

Chinese driver Sun Yue Yang has been announced at the Carlin team for the 2018 BRDC British F3 Championship. After remaining as part of the Renault Sport Academy for a second year, he will switch the UK after competing last season in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series.

Now in his second year of racing, Sun will be hoping to make significant improvements with the team that won the teams title last year as well as guiding Enaam Ahmed to his championship domination.

Speaking at a media event today, Sun said he picked the series because; “[F3] fit my level well. The British F3 car was the closest model to what they have in the FIA European [F3 Championship].”

“I discussed with my dad and Renault and we decided this series will get me more advanced for next season so for me this is the best choice.”

He would also mention the value of the Renault program in his development, stating; “In general for me, the academy was needed, it was very important and they’ve helped me a lot. Before I was in the academy, I wasn’t really that in tune with the car and they taught me a lot. The academy was really necessary and they really, really work hard.”

Sun had a tricky first year in cars. He raced with JD Motorsport in an all rookie team, failing to score any points with a best result of sixteenth. Only one of his teammates; Aleksandr Vartanyan, would score points throughout the season. He did have a better time in his debut appearance at Formula Renault 2.0 NEC where he finished fourth in his first race.

He becomes the first driver signed for Carlin in BRDC F3 with his teammates set to be released in the coming weeks. Last year, each Carlin driver recorded at least seven podiums with the team winning over half of all the races.

