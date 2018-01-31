TF Sport join World Endurance Championship GTE Am Class

After a strong 2017 campaign, where the British team came second in the ELMS GTE standings and successfully completed the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans, TF Sport look to a bigger challenge and the next step in their racing progression as they commit to competing in the full 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Salih Yoluc and Euan Hankey will remain with the team to take the Aston Martin team into the WEC.

“It’s a huge honour to be competing in the WEC,” said team boss Tom Ferrier. “It’s by far our biggest ever programme and it underlines the strength of our team at every level.

“It’s a really big challenge but we’re confident we will be competitive and deliver results.”

Commenting on the team’s step up this season, Hankey added, “We’re under no illusions as to how hard the WEC will be as it’s the top category in the GT racing world.

“Saying that, we’ve got a great track record, and a mega team, so there’s no reason why we can’t build and continue to show what we can do.”

Joining Yoluc and Hankey to insure a strong three-driver line up, Porsche Carerra Cup GB Champion Charlie Eastwood will also be aboard the new Aston Martin Vantage. “It’s a big old step up into the WEC. Even though I won the Carrera Cup last year I’m still a silver-rated driver, so I’ll be a good match with Euan [rated gold] and Salih [bronze].” Eastwood said ahead of his next chapter of GT racing.

“It’s great to know so far in advance what you’ll be racing and we’re all pretty buzzed up and raring to go. There’s a lot of unknowns for all of us obviously, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

TF Sport will also keep their racing focus elsewhere. Having been loaned factory Aston Martin drivers Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim, they will also run two Aston Matrin Vantage GT3s in British GT.