Wales Rally GB organisers anticipating another exciting WRC season

Dayinsure Wales Rally GB organisers are hoping that this season’s rally on 4-7 October will emulate the spectacular event that gripped FIA World Rally Championship fans last season.

Speaking at the launch of the championship at last week’s Autosport International show, Wales Rally GB Managing Director, Ben Taylor said, “The stars really aligned last year with Sébastien Ogier and the M-Sport team clinching their respective World Championship titles and Elfyn, of course, winning the event outright.

“Now, judging by the incredible anticipation from all those at the WRC launch, we are going to be treated to a repeat performance come October,”

“It was wonderful to have all the WRC teams and drivers launching their new cars right here in Britain. It reflects the importance of the UK market to the sport and gives us a great opportunity to build awareness of our earlier date, as well as maintaining the momentum after the huge success of last year.”

Tickets for the 2018 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB will go on sale in April when the competitive route is officially unveiled.