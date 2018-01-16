Williams Excited to Work with Kubica after Reserve Driver Announcement

Claire Williams says the announcement of Robert Kubica as Williams Martini Racing’s Reserve and Development Driver for the 2018 Formula 1 season is testament to the Pole’s character as the Pole refuses to give up on his dream to return to the sport.

Kubica has been making a concerted effort to return to Formula 1 for the first time since 2010 after an early rallying crash and the subsequent injury costing him a number of years of his career, with tests with both the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team and with Williams during 2017, with the latter offering the reserve driver role for this year.

Williams, the Deputy Team Principal of the Grove-based team, admits everyone within the team has been impressed by what Kubica has achieved, and she is excited by the proposition of working with the Pole in 2018.

“I am delighted to announce that Robert will be joining Williams as our Reserve and Development Driver for the 2018 season,” said Williams. “All of us at Williams have been immensely impressed at what he has achieved, and it is a great credit to his strength of character and commitment to return to Formula 1.

“We are excited to be continuing our relationship with Robert and look forward to working with him this coming season.”