World RX In Talks With Manufacturers about Electric RX

The FIA World Rallycross Championship has revealed that its in talks with up to nine different manufacturers regarding a set of rules that could see an Electric Rallycross class in action as soon as 2020.

Ever since the creation of an Electric Rallycross car by Manfred Stohl‘s outfit Stohl Racing, interest in an Electric Rallycross class has gathered at a fast pace with current manufacturers Volkswagen and Peugeot both reporting that they are diverting resources towards this new sport.

Volkswagen has already revealed that its Pikes Peak challenger for 2018 will use technology that could form the basis of an Electric RX Supercar. Peugeot abandoned its plans to return to the FIA World Endurance Championship and the Dakar Rally to concentrate on what is seen as the next step in Rallycross competition.

World RX Series Principal Paul Bellamy explained to Autosport that the top priority for the series was getting a series of Electric RX rules in place as soon as possible.

“This is at the top of our agenda,” Bellamy explained. “We are in regular dialogue with the FIA about the regulations and what form electric WRX would take.”

“One of the major areas we are working on is keeping this championship affordable and not just affordable for the manufacturers, but the privateers as well. We are talking to nine manufacturers about this including Volkswagen, Peugeot and Audi and they want this for 2020.”

Whilst the Global Rallycross Championship will add an electric class next season with the creation of the E/Racing League due to start in 2019, there are plans to see Electric RX in place as soon as 2020.

With Formula E now in its fourth season of competition and gathering pace with more manufacturers looking to join for season five and Hybrid Technology being a staple requirement of both Formula One and WEC for the past few seasons, Rallycross is seen as the best way to showcase this technology.

2020 has been named as the target season for when the first Electric Rallycross class will be in action alongside the tradition World RX classes of Supercar, Euro RX Supercar and Euro RX Super1600. This is a target that Bellamy believes is realistic.

“That’s feasible, but we have to work to get the regulations absolutely right and then get them delivered as quickly as possible. This is a very exciting space right now.”