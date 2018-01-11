WRC announce full live streaming video coverage for 2018

Every stage of the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship will be streamed live for the first time through the series WRC+ service, allowing fans unprecedented coverage of every rally with more than 25 hours of coverage from each event.

In addition the live stages the service will include press conferences, driver autograph sessions, plus the opening and podium ceremonies.

Speaking at the Autosport International Show today, WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said, “WRC fans now have the choice and flexibility to join the live action at any time during a rally weekend,” he said.

“Fans can choose to watch the stages they like best and enjoy unprecedented live access to the service areas, whenever they want and from wherever they are.”

WRC All Live will be available via subscription on www.wrcplus.com.

“With WRC+, All Live can be watched anywhere, anytime and on any device – computer, laptop, smart TV, smartphone or tablet,” added Ciesla.

“Fans won’t have to miss a thing as all stages can be watched live or on demand and an interactive programme guide will provide information to steers fans easily through each day.”

The first broadcast for the new season will be on Thursday 25 January when the season gets under way at Rallye Monte-Carlo.

“WRC All Live is the logical development of WRC+. A continuous live stream is the appropriate format for an endurance sport that runs for two-and-a-half days,” said Ciesla.

“It will also become an important new tool for journalists, teams, rally organisers and safety delegates working in the WRC.”

In addition to the live video streams the existing features will remain, including live maps, exclusive onboard videos, and on-demand daily highlights shows .

Popular existing features such as live maps, exclusive onboard videos, and on-demand daily highlights shows are included in the WRC All Live offer, which costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.99 euros for 12 months at www.wrcplus.com. Current WRC+ subscribers can update to WRC All Live.

As a bonus for early adopters to the service, all fans subscribing or upgrading to WRC All Live before February’s Rally Sweden have the opportunity to win a co-drive in M-Sport World Rally Team’s championship winning Ford Fiesta WRC at Vodafone Rally de Portugal in May.