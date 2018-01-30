WRX Champion Kristoffersson Enters 2018 Rally Sweden

Defending FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson has announced he is to again to compete in Rally Sweden, this year in a Skoda Fabia R5 .

Having first competed in the event back in 2016, the Swede who won the WRX title last season confirmed on his social media accounts that he would again return on his home rally this season:

“This year I will do Rally Sweden in a Skoda (Fabia) R5. Last time I did it, I enjoyed it a lot. This year it seems to very good weather with lots of snow!”

Last time Kristoffersson competed on the rally, the Swede managed a fine 21st finish overall in an S2000 specification Fabia with co-driver Patrik Barth and the pair will once again work together on this event.

Despite focusing solely on WRX in 2017, Kristoffersson did enter various rallies the previous year, driving both the S2000 Fabia and also a Mitsubishi Evo IX on numerous Scandinavian events.

The 2018 edition of Rally Sweden take place between February 15-18.