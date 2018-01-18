Yves Matton takes on FIA Rally Director role

Citroën Racing‘s Yves Matton is set to leave the French manufacturer as he moves in to a position at the FIA as Rally Director.

Jarmo Mahonen left his role as director at the end of the 2017 season and Matton will officially start his new role at the FIA’s Geneva offices on 7 February.

“I feel very honoured to take on this position at the FIA, the governing body of world motorsport. I have worked at various levels of the sport, including for one of the most successful manufacturers in history, but this is for me a real achievement in itself,” he said.

FIA President Jean Todt was happy to secure the services of the Belgian, “He has great passion for the sport and his understanding of competition and management at independent and manufacturer levels will be a great asset to further securing the future development of our sport,” said Todt.

Todt also paid tribute to Mahonen’s contributions in the past, “We have solid foundations to further build on and I am confident we will continue to see the sport grow from strength to strength,” he added.

Matton will take on responsibility for the FIA’s rally strategy at all levels and will work closely with commercial rights holder WRC Promoter in the FIA World Rally Championship.