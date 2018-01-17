Zamparelli Switches To Redline For 2018 Title Push

Two-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB vice-champion Dino Zamparelli has made a big move from JTR to Redline Racing as he returns to the series for a fourth season.

After finishing as runner up in 2016, Zamparelli couldn’t have got any closer to the title last year, only missing out on countback after finishing level on points with champion Charlie Eastwood.

The Anglo-Italian will embark on his fourth Porsche season with his fourth different team in the championship, following Parr Motorsport, GT Marques and JTR.

Eastwood’s success ensured Redline a record-setting tenth clean sweep of the drivers and teams titles in the championship, with Zamparelli determined to add to the tally.

“I’m really excited to announce that I’ll be racing with Redline Racing. I’ve always admired them and how they’ve gone about their business,” said Zamparelli.

“It’s no coincidence that they’ve won ten out of the fifteen championship titles, and I’ll be looking to make it eleven for them this year!”

Zamparelli has previously tasted title success in the 2008 Ginetta Junior Championship and the 2011 Formula Renault BARC, before embarking on two years in GP3.

The Bristol racer enjoyed his best Carrera Cup GB campaign last year with twelve podiums, which means he totals eight wins and 27 podiums in the series so far.

“A lot of people will probably be surprised that I’ve switched after a really strong 2017 – and it was a close decision on whether to repeat with JTR or not,” he added.

“Ultimately we made the decision with all my sponsors and partners as we wanted a new challenge and the prospect of working with Redline was too enticing.

“2018 marks a new chapter and working with a team that has 10 titles is something that inspires me and everyone around me.”