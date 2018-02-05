Formula 1

2018-Specification Ferrari Engine ‘A Big Boost’ to Sauber – Leclerc

Credit: Sauber Motorsport AG

Charles Leclerc feels having the latest specification of Ferrari engine in 2018 will be a massive boost to the Sauber F1 Team, while the alliance with Alfa Romeo also makes it an exciting time to be a part of the Hinwil-based outfit.

The Monegasque racer will make his Formula 1 race debut with the renamed Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in 2018 after replacing Mercedes-Benz protégé Pascal Wehrlein alongside Marcus Ericsson.

And the reigning FIA Formula 2 Champion is looking to make the most of his rookie campaign, with Leclerc hoping the 2018-specification of Ferrari power unit will help the team move up the pecking order after finishing at the very bottom of the Constructors’ Championship last year.

“Having the new 2018-spec Ferrari engine in place will be a big boost for the team,” said Leclerc on Crash. “The newly formed partnership with Alfa Romeo is also exciting news.

“As for my personal expectations – my primary goal is to continue developing my skills as a driver, and to gain as much experience in Formula 1 as I can.

“In terms of my expectations and goals, I will work hard to support the team in developing the car during the season, so that we are able to obtain the best possible results in the 2018 season.”

