Only 2021 Rules Package Can Stop Mercedes’ Dominance – Zak Brown

McLaren‘s Executive Director Zak Brown believes that discussions over Formula 1’s 2021 rules package will be “turbulent”, but they are necessary to halt the Mercedes AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.

He hopes however, that matters can get sorted by mid-2018 in order to avoid the tough talks dominating headlines and distracting from the racing.

“The FIA and Liberty need to move quickly so we can have as short a time of negotiations [as possible] because they will be turbulent,” he told motorsport.com. “The longer that goes on the more disruptive it becomes.

“And also, to be fully prepared for 2021, if new engine manufacturers and teams are going to come in we know it takes a couple of years, so time is ticking.

“I would like to see us landed on what 2021 looks like by the middle of this season. Anything longer than that starts to become technically challenging.”

Mercedes Dominance

Brown sees the 2021 rule changes as an opportunity for F1 to improve competition. As it stands he fears that Mercedes will win the next three titles.

“Under the current regulations, current spend, you have to say they are odds on favourite to win for the next three years,” he said.

“We have a chance to course correct what 2021 looks like, but we need to do that now: because I think F1 will be far more entertaining and more valuable to all of us if we have four/five or six teams winning races and that have a chance at a championship.

“I think that will ultimately be healthier.

“I don’t think Mercedes gets any more credit winning 15 races and the championship than if they win five races and the championship. All that does [having more teams win] is make the sport more entertaining than it is today.”