Adam Garwood makes move up to Carrera Cup Australia

Adam Garwood will be joining the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia series after a last minute deal came together for the Tasmanian.

Having been a frontrunner in the Touring Car Masters series, the youngster announced that he will be stepping up to the top level Porsche Carrera Cup series in Australia.

“Friday week ago [January 26] we got a phone call saying there was one available and if you want it you can have it,” explained the Tasmanian youngster. “It’s been a real rush to get it all together.”

2018 is set to be a year of learning as he targets the podium before a full championship assault in 2019.

“I think if we go round-by-round to see try and see where we’re at, and try and get ourselves ready for the next couple of years. We’ll see if we can try and get on the podium and later on the series.”

While the Garwood Motorsport team will be based in Tasmania, support will come from Andy McElrea, who has just announced his plans to run three cars in the series in 2018.

“We are going to try and run the car ourselves like we have been [in Touring Car Masters] the last few years, but so far Andy McElrea has been awesome help and aided in getting the car for me.

“He was head up, bum down in trying to get a car for us as much as we were and we will try and do something with him.”

“We’ll give it the best shot we can and see how it goes.” adds Garwood.