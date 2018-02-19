Alessio Lorandi Signs for Trident in the GP3 Series

Trident have announced that Alessio Lorandi will join them for the 2018 GP3 Series.

It will be the 19-year-old’s second year in the series. After a positive showing at the post-season test in Yas Marina an agreement was easily reached for 2018.

Last year, Lorandi finished the Drivers’ Championship in seventh place with one win and four podium finishes.

“Being at my second GP3 Series season, there is only one possible goal, fighting for the title. I think that Team Trident has the staff and work ethics needed to accomplish the feature. In addition, my quick and experienced team-mates will motivate me to push even harder,” said Lorandi. “Last but not least, for the first time in my career I will race with an Italian team and I’m determined to reward everybody at Team Trident for their trust and support with some outstanding results.”

Lorandi will get the first taste of his new machinery on 21-22 February at Le Castellet for the first collective test.

A second test follows on 14-15 March at Jerez followed by a third 17-18 April at Circuit de Catalunya where the opening race of the season takes place a month later on 13-15 May.

Lorandi joins Ryan Tveter and Giuliano Alesi who remain at the team after a strong 2017.