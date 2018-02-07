Assen Would Need Minor Changes to Host Possible Dutch GP

The TT Circuit Assen could hold a Dutch Grand Prix in the near future after a positive visit by Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting, who said the track needs some small changes to host a race.

The Netherlands has been linked with a return to the Formula 1 calendar, primarily down to the popularity of Max Verstappen, and Assen has thrown their hat into the ring alongside Zandvoort to be the venue possibly chosen.

The track already has a FIA Grade 2 licence but would require to be upgraded to a Grade 1 to be eligible to host Formula 1 races, but Assen chiefs said Whiting made a ‘thorough inspection’ of the Assen track, with proposals being made to improve kerbs, guardrails and Tecpro barriers in order to gain that licence upgrade.

Arjan Bos, the chairman of the TT Circuit Assen, was delighted to hear that Whiting was happy with the facilities and track layout, but admits the next step is to get Formula One Management (FOM) to visit the track to get their approval for a first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985.

“It’s extremely pleasant to hear that Charlie Whiting is also very happy with the track, the modern facilities and the level of maintenance,” said Bos on Motorsport.com.

“His positive judgement is an important step in the right direction to get Formula 1 back to the Netherlands, but we are not there yet. Far from it.

“The next step would be for the FOM to pay a visit to the TT Circuit Assen. This will likely happen in the near future.”