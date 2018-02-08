Cameron Hill tests new Porsche Carrera Cup car

2015 Australian Formula Ford champion Cameron Hill has had his first on track session in the new Porsche Carrera GT3 Cup car that he will be driving this season.

Making the move up to 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia, the Sydney-born driver has been competing in the Australian Toyota 86 Racing series, finishing third in 2016 and taking the runner-up spot last year.

Talking to The Checkered Flag after the first shakedown test at Wakefield Park, Hill commented, “It is an amazing car to drive, it’s well balanced, go’s and stops very well, and sounds awesome!”

Looking to the season ahead of him, Hill is looking to hit the ground running and isn’t just there to make up the numbers.

2018 Carrera Cup – first test day Loving the Porsche 911 after my first couple of test days… here's some vision of it on track, and my thoughts on it so far.21 days to go until Round 1 of Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia! Posted by Cameron Hill on Wednesday, 7 February 2018

“My goal is to be out there trying to win races, I’m realistic that it’s my first year though, against more experienced rivals, so hopefully we can build and get stronger as the year goes on.”

The 2018 season gets underway on the first weekend of March, supporting the Supercar series at the Clipsal 500 before moving on to support the 2018 FIA Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

“There are a few events I’ve never raced like Adelaide, the Grand Prix, and Gold Coast so I’m looking forward to those rounds.” commented Hill.