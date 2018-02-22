Clio Cup Series Grid Bolstered By Westbourne Trio

Sean Thomas and Finlay Robinson are returning to the Michelin Clio Cup Series this season, and will be joined in the Westbourne Motorsport ranks by Ronan Pearson.

Person enters the Race Series in an ex-Mike Bushell Clio after two seasons racing in the Junior Saloon Car Championship, in which he made a podium breakthrough last season.

“This is a big step up from the JSCC, but I believe I’m ready for it and I’m very fortunate to have been given this fantastic opportunity,” said Pearson.

“I’ll be the youngest driver on the grid but that doesn’t faze me at all. I’m aiming to be competitive, to learn every time I’m out on circuit, and make the most of this opportunity.”

Robinson is also moving to the Race Series after a campaign in the Road category last year, in which he broke onto the podium four times and secured a maiden win at Silverstone.

“I am really pleased to be re-signing with Westbourne Motorsport. My first outings in the car were very positive,” commented Robinson.

“We’ve got a good indication that I’m near the pace I need to be in order to fight at the front this season, so I’m setting myself some realistic goals – to be on the podium as often as possible.”

Thomas will head into 2018 as one of the favourites for the Road Series title after an impressive spell last year saw him finish on the podium eight times in ten races, including four wins.

He said: “The objective this season has to be to win the title. We’ve got a brand new car for this season and we’ve got good pace behind us. I can’t wait to get going.”

All three drivers, plus the previously announced Ben Colburn, have been out testing with Westbourne recently at Silverstone, Snetterton and Rockingham ahead of the new campaign.