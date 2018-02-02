Conner Martell makes European switch for 2018

Red Bull Global Rallycross Lites frontrunner Conner Martell has announced that he will compete in the European-based RX2 championship this season.

The American has completed in Red Bull GRC for the last three seasons, taking five wins and finishing fourth in 2016 and 2017. This year he will take on a full RX2 campaign, as well as the pre-season RallyX on Ice series, driving for Sweden based Team Faren with support from leading American rally outfit Vermont SportsCar.

“The competition in the World RX and RallyX On Ice is going to be insane,” said Martell. “There are some really good drivers here which is exciting as it’s only going to make me a better driver. I’m excited for the challenge and looking forward to this next step in my driving career.”

Martell’s European career begins this weekend in Ostersund, Sweden – the first of just four events in five weekends on the RX on Ice schedule, where he will be racing alongside leading names from European and American rallycross, and the likes of reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, and Helio Castroneves. His full RX2 campaign begins on April 14 at the World RX of Catalunya – Barcelona.

Martell’s switch from American Lites competition to the equivalent European series follows a similar move for Tanner Whitten last year. Whitten finished fourth in last year’s RX2 series, taking three podiums. He previously made 16 Red Bull GRC Lites starts, claiming two wins and a further four podiums.