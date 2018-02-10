Conway Signs New Long-Term Contract with Toyota Gazoo Racing

Mike Conway has signed a new multi-year contract with Toyota Gazoo Racing, and will remain in the #7 car with Kamui Kobayashi and José María López for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season.

The Briton first joined Toyota back in 2014 as the test and reserve driver whilst racing in the IndyCar Series in the United States, and when he got a chance to race for the Japanese manufacturer, he was victorious in Bahrain alongside Stéphane Sarrazin and Alexander Wurz.

In 2017, Conway, Kobayashi and López secured three podium finishes, but with Toyota now the only works team involved in the LMP1 class of the championship following the departure of both Audi Sport and Porsche in the last two years, they will be joined by eight independent entries, and Conway feels there will be some thrilling races through the season that includes two 24 Hours of Le Mans races.

“I’m really pleased to re-sign with Toyota, we’ve had a fantastic few years working together and I look forward to continuing this relationship as we embark on the Super Season,” said Conway.

“After the withdrawal of Porsche at the end of 2017, it’s great to see the LMP1 category attracting so much attention from privateers so we should have some thrilling races coming up over the next two years.”