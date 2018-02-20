David Beckmann Joins the GP3 Series with Jenzer

Jenzer Motorsport has finalised its 2018 GP3 Series squad with the signing of David Beckmann.

The German will be making his debut in the series joining Tatiana Calderon and Juan Manuel Correa.

“To compete in the 2018 GP3 Series is an important step for me and doing so with Jenzer Motorsport is definitely the best choice,” said Beckmann. “The official tests in Abu Dhabi last December showed that we can work very well together and that the chemistry with Andreas Jenzer and his technical staff is just right. It’s going to be a demanding season with tough competition and I’m looking forward to this challenge. Particularly exciting is the very powerful environment, since the events are held together with FIA Formula 2 in the supporting program of FIA Formula 1.”

After a career in karting, Beckmann enjoyed successful seasons in the German and Italian FIA Formula 4 championships, as well as two years in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

“David makes his debut in the GP3 Series this year and is also the youngest in our team,” said Jenzer. “In the official post-season tests last winter, David impressed us with his professional approach, and by being the fastest of the team despite his broken rib. He even managed to reach the top five. We are keenly awaiting the first tests and look forward to a very successful GP3 season together.”

The first pre-season test starts tomorrow at Le Castellet as the build up to the season ramps up.