Double Celebration for Ford after Rolex 24, Rallye Monte-Carlo Triumphs

Ford Performance Motorsports’ Global Director, Mark Rushbrook, said last weekend was a great one for the manufacturer, as they celebrated victories in two legendary events, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Rallye Monte Carlo.

Partnering with Chip Ganassi Racing at the Daytona International Speedway, Rushbrook saw the #67 of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Scott Dixon claim victory ahead of the sister #66 of Joey Hand, Dirk Muller and Sebastien Bourdais, while Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia took victory in Monte Carlo for the M-Sport Ford WRT squad.

Rushbrook was delighted with the results for Ford, and the superb Daytona victory gives them a good platform to attack one of their primary aims of 2018, to win the GT Le Mans class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“This is quite the start to the 2018 season for Ford, winning the WRC rally at Monte Carlo earlier and now having our teams go 1-2 here in the Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Rushbrook.

“There’s been so much technical work that has gone on in the off-season by so many people to prepare for an event like this, and to have this kind of success gives our program momentum for the year.

“We are proud to help bring Ganassi its 200th win, but just as happy this gives us a good start to one of our goals for 2018 – which is to win the IMSA season championship.”