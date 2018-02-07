Ericsson Feels Alfa Romeo Partnership ‘A Great Opportunity’ for Sauber

Marcus Ericsson feels the partnership between the Sauber F1 Team and Alfa Romeo offers everyone within the team a great opportunity to get the results the hard work they’ve done without much reward.

The Swede will be starting his fifth year in Formula 1 after being confirmed by the Hinwil-based squad alongside debutant Charles Leclerc in 2018, but will be eager to end his long pointless run that stretches back to the Italian Grand Prix of 2015 sooner rather than later.

And Ericsson feels the partnership with Alfa Romeo, coupled with the use of the 2018 Ferrari power unit, will give them big benefits, and after a tough 2017 he has much higher hopes of a stronger season this time around.

“2017 was a difficult year but we worked hard as a team and made some good progress,” said Ericsson on Crash. “I am happy about the way we improved in the end of the season after having had a difficult first part.

“I have developed a lot as a driver and have a good level of experience that can be beneficial to the whole team.

“The partnership with Alfa Romeo is a great opportunity for all of us. For me, it feels like a big chance after having worked hard for many years. It will be my fourth season with the team, and I look forward to being back on track with everyone.”