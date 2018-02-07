F1 Teams Are “Single-minded” – Max Chilton

Formula 1 teams are “single-minded” according to former Manor F1 Team driver, Max Chilton when it comes to looking at future drivers.

The Brit has claimed the F1 should pay more attention to drivers in IndyCar after claims by Haas F1 Team principal, Guenther Steiner that there is no American driver ready for an F1 seat.

The last American to race in Formula 1 was Alexander Rossi but 2017 IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden has stated that he would like to do a year in the sport at some point in his career.

In an interview with ESPN, Chilton was asked why Formula 1 teams don’t consider IndyCar drivers. “I don’t think it’s down to Josef, I think it’s down to Formula 1.” Said Chilton

“F1 personnel are quite single-minded in the way they look for their drivers – they either already have to be on their way up to Formula 1 or already be on their team program or something.

“Scott Dixon, who was my teammate last year, I think he’s one of the best drivers in the world and he could give anyone a run for their money in a Formula 1 car. But no one has ever given him a look-in, like when there was a seat going at Mercedes.”

Chilton believes there needs to be a shift in culture for any IndyCar driver to make the switch anytime soon and due to this, world-class drivers are not realising their full potential.