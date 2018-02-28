F4 Race Winner Alexandra Mohnhaupt Moves to Douglas for 2018

Mexican driver Alexandra Mohnhaupt will graduate to the BRDC British F3 Championship with Douglas Motorsport for the 2018 season. The 18-year-old, who recently became the first ever female FIA Formula 4 race winner in the world has signed for Douglas Motorsport for her next career jump.

Mohnhaupt is no stranger to British circuits though, having previously competed in odd rounds of the F4 British Championship, racing for Falcon Motorsport and Fortec. This however has come with a joint campaign in her native Mexico.

After graduating from the national karting series, Mohnhaupt moved to the NACAM Formula 4 Championship, finishing second in the rookie championship during the 2015-16 season. The following year she continued with the series picking up seventh overall with one podium before her third campaign this season in which she recently recorded a double victory, lying second in the championship.

There will be no calendar clashes between F3 and the NACAM F4 series meaning that the Mexican will likely take part in a dual campaign where she’s in contention for the title.

“I’m really excited to be racing in the BRDC British F3 Championship with Douglas Motorsport,” she said. “The car is fantastic, I’ve hugely enjoyed driving it in testing so far and I can’t wait make the step up and join the rest of the field on the grid at Oulton Park.”

She will be joining Jamie Chadwick, making Douglas the first BRDC British F3 to run two females at the same time. The pair will be hoping to push each other for strong results.

Team Principal Wayne Douglas commented: “We’re very excited to welcome Alexandra to the team for the 2018 BRDC British F3 Championship.

“She’s gained a lot of single-seater experience at F4 level, and her recent results in Mexico show that she is definitely ready for the next step up. We’re looking forward to working with her and assisting her development throughout the year.”

Mohnhaupt becomes the first Mexican in British F3 since Alfonso Celis Jr. in 2013.