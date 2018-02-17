Ferrari Confrontation with Liberty Media was ‘Inevitable’, says Zak Brown

Zak Brown believes it was always going to be inevitable that there would be a confrontation between Scuderia Ferrari and Liberty Media, particularly over the apparent disparity in the distribution of revenue within Formula 1.

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne has threatened to quit Formula 1 if the 2021 engine regulations are not to their liking, while Liberty Media are questioning whether or not to retain Ferrari’s $100million annual bonus payment as they seek answers to how to end the apparent inequality in revenue payouts as much as possible.

Brown, the Executive Director of the McLaren F1 Team, says Liberty Media are looking at doing what is best for Formula 1 and it’s future, and although he acknowledges that Ferrari has done so much for the sport, Liberty will need to step on some toes for the sake of the business.

“I think it was inevitable that there was going to be confrontation between Ferrari and Liberty,” said Brown to Spanish publication AS. “Ferrari wants to protect the money that they receive, because they receive a disproportionate amount of money.

“I think we all recognise that Ferrari as a team has added more value to the sport than anyone else and should be rewarded accordingly, but I think it’s too far out of balance and I think Liberty’s going to need to do what’s best for the sport, because that’s what’s ultimately best for all of us.”