Fisichella returns for full-time FIA WEC drive

Veteran racer Giancarlo Fisichella will make his full-time return in the FIA World Endurance Championship for the upcoming 2018/19 season for the Spirit of Race team in GTE-Am.

He will join Francesco Castalacci and Thomas Flor, replacing Miguel Molina, returning to the same team that he drove for back in 2013. Since then, he has competed with Risi Competizione in both the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and 24-hours of Le Mans last year. But he is keen to make his full-time return to WEC for this season.

Fisichella told Sportscar 365 that he is ‘really excited to be joining Flor, Castalacci and the whole Spirit of Race family’.

It should be a fascinating GTE-Am battle this season after Spirit of Race Ferrari ending last year in fourth place on 117 points, 81 points shy of the championship-winners Aston Martin Racing.