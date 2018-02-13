Fritz Enzinger appointed Head of Group Motorsport at Volkswagen

Fritz Enzinger has been announced as the new Head of Group Motorsport at Volkswagen after heading up the Porsche LMP1 programme, the new appointment became effective on 31 January.

Taking over from Wolfgang Dürheimer, Enzinger will be responsible for motorsport within the group brands, reporting to Matthias Müller, CEO of Volkswagen AG.

In 2011 Enzinger started his journey with the LMP1 programme for Porsche as he turned it from an internal department to 24 Hours of Le Mans and FIA World Endurance Championship glory.

A total of three victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans between 2015-2017 and three World Endurance Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ Championships has cemented Enzinger’s legend within the Volkswagen Group.

Overlooking all current commitments in the various areas of motorsport, Enzinger will assess future opportunities and long-term goals of the different motorsport programmes.

As part of his new role he will also be overlooking the use of internal combustion engines, hybrid solutions and pure electric powertrains in motorsports.

“I look forward to further successes of our brands in motorsports and wish Fritz Enzinger every success in his new, additional role.” said Matthias Müller.

“At the same time, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Wolfgang Dürheimer, who had held the position of Head of Group Motorsport since February 2011 and who pursued the implementation of our strategy in the motorsports programs of the brands consistently and very successfully.”

Enzinger added, “Our activities in the World Endurance Championship were a good example of the way in which Group brands can spur each other on to peak performance and innovations when competing in the same series.

“Despite this intentionally competitive situation, there must be a central authority within the Group who can review and assess the commitments of all brands, identify synergies and safeguard the know-how which has been developed for the Group.”