‘Good Sign’ that Liberty Media is Listening, says Canadian GP Promoter

François Dumontier has been impressed by Liberty Media’s approach to Formula 1 since they took over the running for the sport, and the Canadian Grand Prix promoter is delighted they seem to be listening to the promoters.

Before Liberty Media assumed control of Formula 1 from Bernie Ecclestone ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 season, Dumontier had never been presence in a meeting that involved all of the other promoters from around the globe, but did so last month, although what was said behind those closed doors remains confidential for now.

“Since I took over the Montreal race in 2010, I have never participated in a meeting with all my counterparts present without exception,” said Dumontier to Canadian publication Le Journal de Montreal.

“More than ever, Liberty Media is listening to its promoters. And that’s a good sign. Our discussions are confidential, but you will hear about it soon.”

Dumontier has urged caution however at any possible move of reducing a Grand Prix weekend down to just two days, feeling he could not imagine the Canadian weekend being run on just a Saturday and Sunday due to the high number of fans who flock to the track on the Friday.

“Fans come to Montreal in large numbers on Fridays,” said Dumontier. “I cannot imagine the Canadian grand prix over just two days. This is also the case in Australia and a few other places.”