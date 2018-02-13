Haas Remain in Talks to Retain Ferrucci, Maini as Development Drivers

The Haas F1 Team is in talks with both Santino Ferrucci and Arjun Maini about staying with the team as Development Drivers in 2018, although neither driver has yet to be confirmed.

Ferrucci has been a part of the Haas team since the 2016 season, and has participated in a couple of in-season tests with them whilst racing in the GP3 Series and in the FIA Formula 2 Championship for the past two campaigns.

Maini joined the team in 2017, and was a race winner in the GP3 Series with Jenzer Motorsport at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and also finished on the podium in Abu Dhabi.

A statement from the youngest team on the grid said discussions are ongoing with both drivers to remain on the books for another year, with the duo sharing simulator duties last year as well as both attending some Grand Prix.

“Haas F1 Team is currently in discussions with Santino Ferrucci and Arjun Maini about their potential roles in 2018,” said a statement from Haas to Motorsport.com.

“Santino has been a part of the team since 2016 and Arjun joined last year. The partnership has been beneficial for both drivers and for Haas F1 Team, and while it’s something we’re looking to continue in 2018, we’re not ready to announce anything yet.”