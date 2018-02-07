Harper Signs With JTR For First Carrera Cup GB Season

Daniel Harper has been confirmed as JTR’s first driver for the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB, as the Northern Irishman makes his championship debut.

Harper is set for two seasons in the Carrera Cup GB, having been named in November as the Porsche GB Junior driver for 2018/19 following a shootout at Silverstone.

After discussions with a number of teams, the former Ginetta Junior front-runner has joined JTR as the team embark on their second season in the championship.

JTR narrowly missed out on the drivers’ title at the first attempt last year, with Dino Zamparelli finishing level on points with eventual champion Charlie Eastwood.

The team is led by Porsche factory driver Nick Tandy, and Harper admits the opportunity of working with him was one not to miss: “Naturally, working alongside someone of the calibre of Nick [Tandy] is a huge opportunity for me. I’m delighted to be joining for JTR.

“The championship is incredibly competitive, so to come in and challenge for the title at the first attempt is hugely impressive. We talked to a number of teams over the winter, and JTR felt like the right team for us.

“Hopefully with the support of Nick and the JTR team, we can build on their impressive 2017 season and enjoy some great success together this season.”

2015 Le Mans winner Tandy added: “Daniel was selected as the new Porsche Junior driver because he showed the best ability and potential to be a future champion, so naturally JTR approached him with a view to joining our team.

“We are determined to have more success in the Carrera Cup GB. Daniel will be teamed up with another three experienced drivers and I’m sure they will all work off each other to push for results.”