Hülkenberg, Sainz Feedback Make ‘Massive Difference’ for Renault – Chester

The recruitment of both Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. has made a massive difference to the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team, according to chassis technical director Nick Chester.

Hülkenberg arrived at the beginning of 2017 from the Sahara Force India F1 Team and gave Renault a dependable reference to work with, and it showed by how consistent his results were during the season, scoring forty-three of the teams fifty-seven points.

Sainz arrived ahead of the United States Grand Prix in place of Jolyon Palmer and immediately scored points, and Chester says the Spaniard has offered additional feedback to that of Hülkenberg that will hopefully help propel the team forward in 2018.

“It is massively important,” said Chester to Motorsport.com. “The really great thing about Nico is that he is really consistent, he is really quick, and he tells you exactly where the problems are that are slowing him down

“He says, ‘this is the most important thing for me, if you work on this I will go quicker’ and then you don’t need to worry about a whole load of other stuff. So in terms of prioritising what you do, it is super important.

“And then Carlos is pretty much the same. He has got really good feedback and is quick, so with the two of them we have got some really good information to work with. It makes a massive difference.”