James Moffat confirms switch to Carrera Cup Australia for 2018

Supercars veteran James Moffat will compete in the Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia championship for the upcoming season, making a return to the series he finished third in 2008.

With the series struggling in 2009, Moffat was forced to switch to the Super2 series, where he competed for two years before moving in to the top-flight Supercars Championship for seven years, including a victory in 2013 at the Winton 360.

For the new season Moffat will be competing with Wall Racing, the team that took David Wall to championship glory in 2017.

“It’s great to finally confirm that I’ll be racing with Wall Racing in the 2018 Carrera Cup championship.” said Moffat. “Last year with David (Wall) they proved they are more than capable of competing for not only race wins but also championships, so it exciting to be joining the team.

“It’s been 10 years since I last raced in Carrera Cup, so I’m eager to get out there and experience the cars again and see what we can achieve on track throughout the year,”

“None of this would have been possible without the great support of Wilson, PAYCE, JBL, Swann and Wall Racing. The start of the season on the streets of Adelaide can’t come soon enough.”

Carrera Cup Australia champion set to defend title

Reigning champion David Wall will also be making his return to defend his title, “2017 was an amazing year to come home with the championship, equal pole positions, race wins and everything else that made it a year to remember,” said Wall.

“After a strong showing in 2016, last season was really everything that we set out to achieve. Coming back in 2018 with the brand new car, which is obviously something that we all look forward to as race drivers, to have a brand new car that no one else has driven before you is a special thing.

TAG Heuer Pro-Am driver Greg Taylor will also be joining the team for the first time since a part-time campaign in 2014.

“I’m looking forward to the first run in the new 991 and to have James Moffat and Greg Taylor on board as team mates is going to be a fantastic addition to Wall Racing. I can’t wait to get going.” added Wall.

Taylor is excited to get the new season underway and return to the team that got him started in racing.

“David Wall and I first met at The Farm at a Charity Drive Day and since then we have been good friends.” said Taylor. “I was able to start my racing career in a Porsche with Wall Racing so it’s great to come back to where it all started, after previous success with the team.

“I am looking forward to the season in the brand new 991 GT3 Cup car and working with a great group of people at Wall Racing.”

The 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia season begins on 1-4 March at the Adelaide 500.