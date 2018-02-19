Jamie Chadwick Moves to Douglas for Sophomore Year

19-year-old Jamie Chadwick will return to the BRDC British F3 Championship with Douglas Motorsport. The move will see Chadwick mount a title challenge, with Douglas having picked up six wins over the past two years.

She leaves behind the Double R Racing team, who won the driver’s title in 2016, with the team having announced two drivers so far. Chadwick becomes Douglas’s first signing after their contingent from last year have already announced they will be moving on.

Chadwick commented, “It was always my wish to complete a second year in British F3, and I am delighted to be teaming up with Douglas Motorsport for this year’s campaign. I have a great team behind me, so I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running at Oulton Park and starting our title attack.”

“After following Jamie’s progress through the junior formulas including winning a British Championship, it is a pleasure to have her join the team.” said Douglas Motorsport Team Principal Wayne Douglas.

“This week we start an intensive test programme and intend to be fully up to speed and running at the front for the first round at Oulton Park.”

In 2017, she recorded one podium at Rockingham, on her way to ninth in the overall series and is the highest ranked driver to return this year, so far.

Fellow sophomore Nicolai Kjaergaard has already been announced with Carlin. She is also the eighth official confirmed driver.