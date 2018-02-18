Kubica to Test with CEFC TRSM Racing at Motorland Aragon

Robert Kubica could find himself racing against Fernando Alonso in 2018 after all, after it was announced the Pole would test with the CEFC TRSM Racing team at Motorland Aragon with a view of joining the LMP1 squad for the 2018-19 FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season.

Kubica was announced as the reserve driver for the Williams Martini Racing squad but missed out on the race seat to Sergey Sirotkin, but it has not prevented the one-time Grand Prix winner seeking a race programme to compliment his duties in Formula 1.

It is not Kubica’s first venture into the World Endurance Championship, with a test with the ByKolles Racing Team ahead of the 2017 season, but the Pole withdrew from the seat ahead of the start of the season at Silverstone.

He will join the Manor-run squad for the three-day test in Spain that starts on Monday, with the whole team looking to get more of a grasp on their Mecachrome-powered Ginetta G60-LT-P1, which will debut in the championship this year.

CEFC TRSM Racing has already announced Oliver Rowland and Ginetta-stalwart Charlie Robertson will drive for them in the Super Season, and next weeks test will potentially offer a glimpse of who will partner the two Britons at the team.