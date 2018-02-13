Larbre Competition Announce Super Season WEC Entry

Experienced team Larbre Competition have announced that they are to enter the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season with a Ligier J5 P217 in LMP2.

The French team, who will enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the twenty-fifth time as part of the championship, will have the driver lineup of Fernando Rees, Romano Ricci and Erwin Creed.

Brazilian driver Rees is no stranger to either the team or championship, having began his endurance racing career with the team back in 2007 before later joining Aston Martin and competing in various WEC and Le Man’s events. He joins the team for a full season campaign after driving the Corvette C7.R Art car at Le Mans last year for the squad.

Rees said on his deal to race at Le Mans with the team: “It’s a true honour to be part of Larbre Competition once again at Le Mans, this time with a new challenge for us all in the LMP2 category in the team’s twenty-fifth participation of the event. I’m very thankful for Jack’s (Leconte) support and trust.”

“We have a long relationship and always worked well together. I can’t wait to begin testing and preparing the new car. I’m really looking forward to this opportunity.”

He is joined by two relative newcomers to Le Mans in Ricci and Creed, who both have experience in the ELMS LMP3 category. Ricci driving for Yvan Muller Racing was vice champion alongside Alexandre Cougnaud and Antoine Jung, while Creed finished third in the 2017 V de V Proto Endurance Challenge as well as taking third in the second race of the Road To Le Mans in 2017.

Ricci said on the deal for him to drive this season: “I’m thrilled to be given this great challenge by Jack. It’s very exciting to be joining a team with as much history as Larbre has”

“I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Erwin, who has been my friend since we were kids. We have a good understanding of each other and there is a lot of respect between us. It will be good to see our level of competition against the others, I think we may surprise a few!”

The 2018 FIA World Endurance World Championship will begin with the 6 hours of Spa Francorchamps on 5 May.