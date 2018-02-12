Lammers back at Le Mans with Racing Team Nederland

Taking on the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second time, Racing Team Nederland have finalised their driver line up for the prestigious race, with veteran Jan Lammers completing the three man team.

Lammers has had 23 starts at Le Mans and one victory there in his racing career, bringing an excellent knowledge of the Circuit de la Sarthe to team mates Frits van Eerd and Giedo van der Garde. In preparation for the 24-hour race, Lammers will join the team for the opening race of the season 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. However, after the blue-ribbon event the Dutch driver will be replaced for the remainder of the FIA World Endurance Championship ‘Super Season’.

“Frits and Racing Team Nederland are giving me the chance to do my twenty-fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans this June, which is really great!” Lammers said.

“Frits owes it to his ambitions to gather the fastest drivers around him. I may still be quick for my age, but if after Le Mans a fast and young successor will be available, I will step back in the interest of the team and the results.

“I may have other opportunities to keep on racing after Le Mans, and of course I will remain closely involved with Racing Team Nederland. I can’t express how grateful I am for being given this chance!”