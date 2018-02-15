Lance Stroll ready to face unanswered questions in second season

Lance Stroll is happy to have put his debut season behind him and the steep learning curve that faced him.

Heading in to his second season in Formula 1, the young Canadian finds himself as the team leader at Williams Martini Racing with Felipe Massa retiring and Sergey Sirotkin taking the vacant sett.

Throughout his early career and his first season Stroll faced some harsh criticism about his performance but managed to keep out of trouble in Azerbaijan to secure his first podium finish and also become the youngest front-row starter in Italy.

“Ahead of every new season there is a lot of anticipation and unanswered questions and this makes it even more exciting.” said Stroll.

“With a season under my belt with the team, I can’t wait to get back on track and see what the new car is like.”

New season, new rules

With the launch today Williams are the second team this season to unveil their new car, while the rules have been largely the same with a few tweaks, it is not known if performance of the cars will be adversely affected with the addition of the Halo safety device.

“Until we are on track we will not know what the competition has been doing, but I am very excited and optimistic about the car the team has built.

“Last year was a steep learning curve for me and now I can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store.”