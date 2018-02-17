Latifi to get Canadian Grand Prix Practice Opportunity with Force India

Nicholas Latifi will get the opportunity to run a free practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as part of his programme as Reserve Driver with the Sahara Force India F1 Team in 2018.

The twenty-two-year-old Canadian has never previously driven around the track before in his career, but he expects the experience in Montreal to be one of the highlights of his 2018.

“I’ve never raced or even driven at the track so this will be my first opportunity to experience an amazing track,” said Latifi on his official website. “I’m super excited about driving the car in front of the Canadian fans and I’m sure it will be a highlight of the season.

“I will try and enjoy the moment, but I’m well aware that the priority is simply to work through the practice programme and give the team all the information they need.”

Latifi will not have to wait until the Canadian Grand Prix weekend in June to get his first taste of the 2018 Force India however, with a day planned in the car during the first of the pre-season tests at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. He will take to the track on the fourth and final day of the test in Spain, and will be looking to maximise his usefulness to aid regular drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.

“I’m really excited to be getting in the car so soon,” admitted the Canadian. “I will be driving the last day of the first week, which is ideal because it will give me a few more days to observe how the team works and hear the feedback of Esteban and Sergio.

“I know that track time is critical early in the season so my goal is to make sure I give the team the best possible feedback and help with the car development.”